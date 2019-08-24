DANTER, MARION MAE May 11, 1923 - June 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Universal Care in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Beloved wife to the late Horace "Dan" Danter. Loving mother to Doug and his wife Jackie. Marion was predeceased by her son David, also her daughter Nancy. Fondly remembered by Grandchildren, Adam Danter (Tatjana), Heather Danter (Malcolm), Brittny Eldridge and Chrissy Wilson (Lee). Sadly missed by her Great-Grandchildren, Edie and Roxanne Mersereau, Kirsten and Braeden Danter, Lauren Emer, Brooke and Hailey Wilson and Larissa Eldridge-Riggs. According to Mom's wishes, there was not a visitation service prior to her funeral. A private family gathering took place at Elgin Mills Cemetery. Donations in Marion's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

