MAHYR, MARION (nee PUCHALSKI) On April 4, 2019, our beloved mother died bravely and peacefully in her 95th year. Marion was born in Fort Pelly, SK to a vast family of Ukrainian heritage during the Great Depression. Life was very hard at that time but while there wasn't always enough food or shoes to go around, there was always lots of love and laughter. Armed with a grade 9 education and looking for opportunity for a better life, Marion made her way east at the age of 17 and settled in downtown Toronto where she was joined by other family members over the years. Marion worked in a number of retail outlets, CN rail and joined the war effort where she built field speakers and was an original "bomb girl" inspecting 17-pounder bombs destined for Europe. Marion loved a good party and was an avid dancer. She joined a square dancing troupe at the CNE and when not entertaining folks, she could be found at one of several dance halls in the city with friends and family. In 1955, Marion met and married Tom and after living with family on Yorkville Avenue, they planted their roots at 518 Wellington where they raised their own children as well as those of others. Over the decades, Marion and Tom welcomed many through their doors. From newcomers to Canada to the young, sick, frightened, elderly, hungry and those looking to start anew; 518 was a home and a refuge to many. In the 1970s, Marion became politically active at the municipal and provincial levels where she canvassed for local candidates and got the whole family involved in making cold calls, signs, folding flyers and escorting voters to the polls. She met young urban planners and entered the world of community redevelopment. She, Tom and the late co-op housing champion and dear friend Mark Goldblatt succeeded in saving the Union Station from the wrecking ball and shutting down a local battery-crushing plant that was poisoning the neighbourhood children. When not fighting city hall, she was sewing shower caps to bring in extra income for her family and was crocheting many baby sets and blankets for the next generation. Marion's handiwork continued well into her advanced years where she knitted bonnets and shrouds for stillborn infants, pneumonia vests for children in the poorest of nations, cat/dog mats for the Toronto Humane Society and toques and headbands for those escaping domestic violence. Throughout the years, Marion developed a love of sport and was an unwavering fan of her beloved Maple Leafs. She could talk hockey with the best of them and she loved her boys no matter where they were in the standings. She was also a great fan of the Jays, Raptors, Argos and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but only when the Argos were knocked out. Marion will be especially remembered for her compassion, sense of humour, beautiful smile and ability to tell a great story. To say she loved a good joke would be an understatement. Marion is survived by her loving children Darlene, Cheryl (Bob Gordica) and Mark (Julie Eckhart); her precious grandchildren Greer (Darcy Tobin), Taylor and Jake Richardson; dear sisters Stella MacDonald (Doug), Anne Stewart (Carl) and many nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her husband Tom, son-in-law Bruce Richardson and siblings: Helen Bosovich, Jeannette Urechko, Lena Hudye, Olivia Dryland, Joe Puchalski, Paul Kuzyk, Mike Kuzyk and parents Annie Struz and Nick Kuzyk. A special thanks to the Avondale staff for kindly looking after our mother this last decade. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 22nd from 1-4 p.m. at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marion's memory to: canadianfoodforchildren.net or beachunitedchurch.com both of which support the Knitting for Shivering Children initiative. Funeral Home The Simple Alternatives Funeral Centres

275 Lesmill Road

North York , ON M3B 2V1

