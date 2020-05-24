JACKSON, Marion Maxine June 15, 1927 - May 14, 2020 The sweetness of our lives left us on May 14, 2020, after a period of declining health, at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. Daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Coope. Beloved wife of the late Mr. David Jackson. Will be sadly missed by her loving children, Carol and Ralph. Will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Shannon and Devon; and great-grandchildren, Preston, Harper and Eden. Mom was laid to rest at the Pine Hills Cemetery on May 20, 2020. There will be a further celebration of Mom's life at a later date.



