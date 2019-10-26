Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION MAXINE MacGREGOR. View Sign Obituary

MacGREGOR, MARION MAXINE 1927 - 2019 The family of Maxine MacGregor are saddened to share the news of her death on September 10, 2019 at the age of 93 years old. Maxine was predeceased by her husband John Hannant the love of her life and her brothers and sisters Alan MacGregor, Jean McMartin, Kathleen Patterson, Norine Dietrich, Roland MacGregor and Elaine Sharpless. Max will be missed by her nieces and nephews: Toni Sharpless, Blair Sharpless, Todd Sharpless, Karen Creditor (nee MacGregor) Greg Patterson, Kelly Patterson, Andrew Patterson, Will McMartin, Jenene McMartin, and Michael McMartin also her step-children Joan Hannant, Mary Ann Hannant and Ian Hannant and grandchildren John Hannant-Minchel, Emily Hannant-Minchel and Katie Kozel-Tafel. Also her niece-in-law and friend Stacey Sharpless, friend Kathleen Head and step-nieces Emily Head and Melissa Head. Max was also close to many of her grandnieces and nephews Emma Sharpless, Megan Sharpless, Riley Sharpless, Megan Dunn Fererle, Marianne Dunn, Matt Morgan, Alex Creditor, Quinn Patterson, Connor Patterson, Amanda Patterson, Katie Buckley, Stuart Buckley, Shay McMartin, Rhys McMartin and Evan McMartin. Max gave so much of herself to others and was the guardian of the family ancestry. Max will be remembered as a fiercely independent woman with a fun spirit who set a strong role model for all the younger generations.

