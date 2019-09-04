Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion MIHALEK. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

MIHALEK, Marion (nee MENSOUR) Late in the day of September 2, 2019, Marion, having passed her 94th birthday, slipped away after a short battle with an infection and the continued onslaught of dementia. Youngest daughter of Stephen and Eva, she was the last living member of the Mensour clan. Predeceased by her husband Lou of 55 years, mother of Carl Stephen and his wife Rosemaria, grandmother to Meaghan Alicia of Victoria, BC and Carlos Eduardo of Niagara Falls, sister of Albert and wife Julie, Michael and wife Bernice, John and wife Thelma, Emeline and husband Albert, Jean and husband Albert, Sam and wife Camellia, sister to Sodie, Eli and Mary. Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Great-Great-Aunt to many. Godmother to Lynn Poley (nee Glazier), and Suzanne Kekely. Born in 1925, Marion attended St. Cecelia's Catholic School and graduated from Western Technical-Commercial School having studied Commercial – Secretarial. After graduation she worked for Parmenter and Bollock as a Secretary/Receptionist. She met the love of her life at a St. Anthony's CYO dance in the early 50s. Lou and Marion were married in 1956 and adopted their son Carl in the fall of 1961. Mom was very attentive at child rearing and remained at home for many years until her employment as a secretary for the MSSB at St. Timothy's and St. Edwards Catholic Elementary Schools in North Toronto. She retired in 1991. After retirement, her and dad enjoyed short trips to Florida and Las Vegas, spending time with their closest friends Dodi and Ian Mackenzie, and watching Blue Jay games on the TV. They even managed to visit Portugal twice in 2006 and 2008. Marion was an avid volunteer for the . She canvassed every year with dad for over 30 years. She was also a member of St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish while living in Toronto. She was a loving wife, mother, friend. She will be dearly missed by many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 2-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles). Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish, 670 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



MIHALEK, Marion (nee MENSOUR) Late in the day of September 2, 2019, Marion, having passed her 94th birthday, slipped away after a short battle with an infection and the continued onslaught of dementia. Youngest daughter of Stephen and Eva, she was the last living member of the Mensour clan. Predeceased by her husband Lou of 55 years, mother of Carl Stephen and his wife Rosemaria, grandmother to Meaghan Alicia of Victoria, BC and Carlos Eduardo of Niagara Falls, sister of Albert and wife Julie, Michael and wife Bernice, John and wife Thelma, Emeline and husband Albert, Jean and husband Albert, Sam and wife Camellia, sister to Sodie, Eli and Mary. Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Great-Great-Aunt to many. Godmother to Lynn Poley (nee Glazier), and Suzanne Kekely. Born in 1925, Marion attended St. Cecelia's Catholic School and graduated from Western Technical-Commercial School having studied Commercial – Secretarial. After graduation she worked for Parmenter and Bollock as a Secretary/Receptionist. She met the love of her life at a St. Anthony's CYO dance in the early 50s. Lou and Marion were married in 1956 and adopted their son Carl in the fall of 1961. Mom was very attentive at child rearing and remained at home for many years until her employment as a secretary for the MSSB at St. Timothy's and St. Edwards Catholic Elementary Schools in North Toronto. She retired in 1991. After retirement, her and dad enjoyed short trips to Florida and Las Vegas, spending time with their closest friends Dodi and Ian Mackenzie, and watching Blue Jay games on the TV. They even managed to visit Portugal twice in 2006 and 2008. Marion was an avid volunteer for the . She canvassed every year with dad for over 30 years. She was also a member of St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish while living in Toronto. She was a loving wife, mother, friend. She will be dearly missed by many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 2-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles). Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6th at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Passionist Parish, 670 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.