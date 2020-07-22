1/
MARION MILLER
{ "" }
MILLER, MARION (nee SAMME) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mum Marion Miller (nee Samme), on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 90th year at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Marion, beloved wife to the late Ken Miller. Loving mum to Michael and Lisa (Shawn Barr). Sweet and caring grandma to Cody and Ryan. Sister of June Samme. Marion will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (Warden/Pharmacy), from 12 noon on Saturday, July 25th, until the time of the service in the chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
