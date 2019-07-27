Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION MOORHOUSE. View Sign Obituary

MOORHOUSE, MARION (nee REDFEARN) April 24, 1925 – July 23, 2019 Marion passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, surrounded by the love of her family, at the age of 94. She was a vibrant and active woman until the end. Marion loved going to her cottage and ballroom dancing. She was the daughter of the late Milnes Redfearn and Violet May Smith. Predeceased by her siblings: Allan, Frank, Connie and Jack. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Moorhouse. Loving mother of Wendy Beattie of Toronto. Devoted grandmother of Daphne (Todd Howe), Leslie (David Meurer) and Jennifer (Richard Hill). Beloved Great Nana of Mason and Daniel Meurer. Remembered by her son Byron (Barbara) of Bancroft and his sons: Robin, Jamie and Jeffrey. Sister-in-law of Shirley Redfearn, Ellen Smith, Margaret Hogg, Joan Moorhouse and Lorne Moorhouse. Loved by many nieces and nephews. A private service was held with interment at Park Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund.

MOORHOUSE, MARION (nee REDFEARN) April 24, 1925 – July 23, 2019 Marion passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, surrounded by the love of her family, at the age of 94. She was a vibrant and active woman until the end. Marion loved going to her cottage and ballroom dancing. She was the daughter of the late Milnes Redfearn and Violet May Smith. Predeceased by her siblings: Allan, Frank, Connie and Jack. Cherished wife of the late Arthur Moorhouse. Loving mother of Wendy Beattie of Toronto. Devoted grandmother of Daphne (Todd Howe), Leslie (David Meurer) and Jennifer (Richard Hill). Beloved Great Nana of Mason and Daniel Meurer. Remembered by her son Byron (Barbara) of Bancroft and his sons: Robin, Jamie and Jeffrey. Sister-in-law of Shirley Redfearn, Ellen Smith, Margaret Hogg, Joan Moorhouse and Lorne Moorhouse. Loved by many nieces and nephews. A private service was held with interment at Park Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund. www.cremationcare.ca Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close