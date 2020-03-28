|
|
NICHOLSON, Marion (nee McDONALD) August 13, 1925 - March 17, 2020 At the age of 94, Marion Nicholson passed peacefully in her Toronto home, after a long struggle with medical problems including: lymphoma, shingles, concussion, and an irregular heart rhythm. Marion remained steadfast in her love for the finer things in life, including a nice cup of tea, despite facing such taxing health challenges. She is survived by her husband Tom, after a happy marriage of 58 years. They met at the Royal Overseas Club, just one of the many clubs that she patronized. She especially enjoyed the Woodbine Club where she dined with friends, and enjoyed watching her horses race. Marion was predeceased by her brother Carson and sisters, Mildred and Ruth. She will be mourned by her nieces, nephew and their respective families. She was also a poised and attentive Great-Aunt. Marion had a long and prosperous career teaching and working as a Language Arts Consultant for the Borough of York School Board. Due to her unique skills she was seconded as a lecturer at the Faculty of Education University of Toronto. She was deeply respected by her students. Marion loved an array of beautiful experiences ranging from poetry, nature, flowers, art and music. She leaves behind dozens of notebooks containing handwritten evidence of her many cherished works of art and culture. Marion was a woman of style and elegance and had a bouquet of both friends and work colleagues that she remained in consistent contact with over her long life. She sadly missed many of her departed friends and spoke of them fondly. Marion was an ardent church member and will always be remembered by the beautiful stained-glass windows that she dedicated to her beloved churches of: St. Giles, Kingsway-Lambton United Church and Saint Andrew's, all based in Toronto. She was a believer in giving back. Special thanks to Dr. R. Dmytryshyn, Dr. J. Blondal, Dr. S. Ziai and her palliative care team from the Dorothy Ley Hospice Community Physicians, with support of the Thornbrooke Home Health Care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army of Canada or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Due to the recent health concerns presented by the Coronavirus, a private burial was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020