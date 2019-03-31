TYMBURSKI, MARION PATRICIA Passed peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Friday, March 29, 2019, in her 67th year. Marion, loving wife to Edward, will be missed by her step-daughters Kelly and Katherine and by her step-sister Christine Parkin and her children Michael and Jessica. Marion was active in her community of Lagoon City and was President of the Lagoon City Community Association (LCCA). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 – 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations are requested to go to Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer Centre for their outstanding care. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019