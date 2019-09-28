MARION R. PATTISON

Obituary

PATTISON, MARION R. Born Lindsey on December 3, 1932, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2019, just a few months after the passing of her loving husband Jim. She is survived by her children Bruce (Chantale), Robert, Glenn (Gita), and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her daughter Marianne. Visitation (from 1 p.m.) followed by a Celebration of Life (at 2 p.m.) will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Road, Etobicoke.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019
