SHANNON, Marion Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Marion has gone baking and planning parties in her backyard in Coldwater where she joins her husband Douglas Shannon. Daughter of John and Velma Leek. Dear wife of Doug for 52 years. Super mom to Dan, Dale (Lori), Penny (John) and Dwight. Loving grandmother to Tyler (Leanne), Jacob (Rebecca), Eric (Jenn), Bradley, Jeffrey and Ian. Super proud great-grandmother to Lauren, Audrey and Axel. Sister to Helen Holstock and sister-in-law Joyce Leek. Predeceased by brothers Morley and Allen and by sisters Sandra, Joan and Betty. Aunt Marion to many nieces and nephews. Will be dearly missed by all that knew her. A service of remembrance will be held at Zephyr United Church, Zephyr, Ontario, on Monday, April 15th at 1 p.m. As an expression of sympathy in memory of Marion, flowers may be sent to the church or donations can be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (www.prhcfoundation.ca). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at marionshannon.inmemoriam.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019