THOMPSON, MARION It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Marion Thompson (nee McNelly) on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Ray (2016). Lovingly remembered by her daughters Pam (Norris) Gilpin and Laurel Dunkeld. Cherished Grandma of Erin (Adam) Barker and Travis Dunkeld (Laura Martin) and wonderful Great-Grandma of Sophie Barker. Sister-in-law to Margaret McNelly. Marion will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Morris and Cora McNelly, her brother Merton McNelly and her daughter Karen. Friends may be received at the Zephyr United Church, 12990 Durham Regional Road No. 39, Zephyr, for visitation on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Zephyr Zion Cemetery. In Marion's memory, donations may be made to Community Care Durham-Uxbridge or Zephyr United Church. Arrangements entrusted to Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Mt. Albert (1-800-209-4803).

