WARNELL, MARION It is with great sorrow that we regret to announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Marion Warnell, on Friday, April 17, 2020, born May 10, 1923, in her 97th year. She will be dearly missed by her children Warren (Ellen), Philip and Jocelyn (Richard). She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother to all. Predeceased by her loving husband Philip, sons Wayne and Barry, daughter in-law Paulette. Born in Halifax to parents Claude and Lydia Keizer. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family. Predeceased by Aubrey, James, Harold, Walter, Mina, Pearl and Dorothy. The family would like to extend our very sincere gratitude to all Lakeshore Lodge staff for the wonderful care they provided to her over the years. Her only fault was being a Montreal Canadian's fan instead of a Toronto Maple Leaf fan. Graveside burial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.