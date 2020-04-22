MARION WARNELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARION's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARNELL, MARION It is with great sorrow that we regret to announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Marion Warnell, on Friday, April 17, 2020, born May 10, 1923, in her 97th year. She will be dearly missed by her children Warren (Ellen), Philip and Jocelyn (Richard). She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother to all. Predeceased by her loving husband Philip, sons Wayne and Barry, daughter in-law Paulette. Born in Halifax to parents Claude and Lydia Keizer. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family. Predeceased by Aubrey, James, Harold, Walter, Mina, Pearl and Dorothy. The family would like to extend our very sincere gratitude to all Lakeshore Lodge staff for the wonderful care they provided to her over the years. Her only fault was being a Montreal Canadian's fan instead of a Toronto Maple Leaf fan. Graveside burial service will be held at a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved