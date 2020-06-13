PIATTELLI, MARISA JENNIFER December 21, 1959 – June 10, 2020 It is with enormous grief and sadness that we announce the passing of Marisa on June 10, 2020, at Princess Margaret Hospital, after a long and private battle with cancer. Marisa is survived by her husband Bruno Magliocchetti, her daughter Elise Magliocchetti, her son Stephen Magliocchetti, and her mother, Delia Pittini. Brother-in-law Paul and second uncles Rocco and Marina Nanni in Toronto and cousins in Canada. Uncles and aunts Raul, Licia, Gabriella, Vincenzo, Norina Nella, Carlo and cousins in Italy. She was predeceased by her father, Alessandro Piattelli (Francavilla al Mare, Italy). Marisa was a devoted, inspiring, and loving mother, wife, and daughter. Endowed with a deep sense of tempered strength and fortitude, she was always guided in all deeds and actions ever undertaken, by a dignified and noble sense of compassion, love, and altruism: A permanent guiding and shining light for all who had the opportunity to know her. Passionate in her causes and keenly aware of social issues, she engaged in social activism aimed at the pursuit of social justice at every opportunity during her entire adult life. Promoting public attention to women's health concerns and public policy were very important interests and causes in her life. Marisa graduated from the University of St. Michael's College, in the University of Toronto. After graduation, she joined the Department of External Affairs (Global Affairs Canada) as a Foreign Service Officer. In her career path as a diplomat, she held various positions and postings in Ottawa, in Geneva, and as Canada's Vice-Consul in Milan. She was also posted in New York with Canada's permanent mission at the United Nations when the Government of Canada held a seat at the Security Council. Further to that she was the Federal Government's representative for World Youth Day held in Toronto in 2002. Marisa continued her career path as one of the original executives at the newly established Toronto Waterfront Corporation in which she spent the last fifteen years of her professional career achieving different executive positions. Marisa also contributed actively as a former board member of ICCO (Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario) and current board member of Women's College Hospital. Striving for meaning in a life lived and loved was always easy in Marisa's presence: It touched, it guided, it encouraged and it soothed. It gave comfort to the traveling companions and inspired pride in us all by mere association. We the family are a testament to that and friends are the witnesses (thanks Julie!). Marisa's achievements were many and varied but I know as living partner that they all pale next to what she considers her two greatest and unmatchable achievements: Elise and Stefano, the true accomplishments of a living legacy. Much love and admiration. Special and dear gratitude to Doctors Lheureux and Oza and the team of Gynecologic Oncology at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre! In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret would be appreciated by Marisa. Due to the current COVID conditions a private service will take place. A public memorial will be held when normal conditions will allow.