ROBINSON, MARITA IREENE Marita Ireene "Ensio" Robinson, of Cedar Park, TX, passed away at home on October 21, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born in Turku, Finland, to parents Peter J. Ensio and Martta "Aho" Ensio. Marita studied at the University of Toronto where she met her husband Paul E. Robinson. They went on to live and work in Hong Kong, Fredonia, NY, Toronto, and Texas. In Toronto Marita had been very active as an actress in professional theater and television. During her three years in Hong Kong Marita continued her acting career and also dubbed films for Shaw Brothers Studios. She also taught English Literature at Ying Wah Girls' School. Marita founded JAM, Canada's first bi-monthly magazine for girls age 8-15. Later she re-developed the magazine Canadian Guider for the Girl Guides of Canada, and wrote a book called Celebration for the organization's 75th birthday in 1985. She later worked for companies developed by her father and his two sons Paavo and Mark. She researched and wrote reports on water and wastewater treatment in Mexico, the Caribbean and South America for Enprotec International, Inc. More recently, she developed websites for the Ensio Minerals Group based in Tucson, AZ. Marita was enormously talented in many different ways and had endless creative energy. She loved to immerse herself in research and never failed to come up with innovative solutions. She loved tennis, theater, movies, Chinese history and language and crossword puzzles, and shared and supported in every way her husband Paul's commitment to music. All her life Marita was a devout Christian. During her last weeks, her husband, and their children Marcus and Marja-Liisa were all at her bedside offering love and support. Marita is survived by her loving husband Paul, their children Marcus and Marja-Liisa, and four grandchildren: Owen and Sydney (Marcus and Jacquie) and Cooper and Dylan (Marja-Liisa and Scott Rogers). A memorial service is being planned but no details have yet been finalized. Marita was a victim of ampullary cancer, one of the rarest and most lethal of all cancers. Please do not send flowers. Instead, please make a contribution in Marita's name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX to support their dedicated search for a cure for cancer. (

