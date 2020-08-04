1/
MARJORIE ANNE HILL
HILL, MARJORIE ANNE Passed peacefully, in her 95th year, to be with her Lord and Saviour, on Friday, July 24, 2020, in her residence at Amica Swan Lake, Markham, ON. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Hill (2016) and brother, Donald Hill (2015). Marjorie will be greatly missed by her devoted daughter, Anne Tompkins (John), dear grandchildren, Jenn (Adam Jongsma) and Dave (Kait Tompkins), sisters Jean Holmes of Swan Lake, Markham, ON and Helen Evans of Sidney, BC, and her many nieces and nephews. A celebration will be held Wednesday, August 5th, 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON. Marj will then be interred in Mount Pleasant Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Live streaming of the memorial celebration can be found at: https://video.ibm.com/channel/s5CHH26bSXz Special thanks to the team at Amica Swan Lake for making Marj feel so much at home and wonderfully cared for. Donations in Marjorie's memory can be made to Tyndale University, 3377 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON M2M 3S4, www.tyndale.ca. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com



Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
