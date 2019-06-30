NAUGHTON, Marjorie Anne It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother Marjorie at Grand River Hospital – Freeport Site, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Former resident of Rexdale. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving mother of Mary and her husband Keith Marshall and Barb and her husband Bob Williacy. Loving Nana of Andrea (Greg), Kristen, Karen, Laura (Rodney) and Robert (Angela). Proud GG of John and Thomas. Predeceased by her siblings Mary June (John) and Tom (Julie). Marjorie will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Pat, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CNIB Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 30, 2019