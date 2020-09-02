McCORRISTON, MARJORIE AUGUSTA Peacefully, at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Marjorie (Espey), in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Hans McCorriston. Loving mother of Douglas (Laurie), Brian (Andrea) and Donald. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Samantha, Callan, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Jennifer. Dear sister of the late Audrey Paterson. A family service will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477, followed by interment in Glendale Memorial Gardens, Toronto. Donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com