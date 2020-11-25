BENSON, MARJORIE (MADGE) (nee SMITH) It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Madge Benson, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill Benson and daughter Teri Wright. Loving mother of Donna Ray (Peter) and Christine Sibley (Dan). Very proud grandmother of Jessica, Stefanie, Sarah and Julie and dedicated great-grandmother to Benson, Grant, Ava and Adriana. Devoted sister to Mary McHugh, Gertrude Scully, Patricia Power and the late Ron Smith, Kay Chapman, and Joan Broderick. Madge will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Madge was always the life of the party. She loved playing euchre with her dear friends, watching sports (particularly the Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays) and bowling with the St. Teresa's bowling league for over 60 years. Madge was a very caring and giving person, there was always room for one more at her dinner table and her door was always open. Many relatives would arrive late in the night after traveling from Newfoundland to find a place on her sofa to lay their head. She was generous with her love, time and compassion and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A small private family funeral mass will be held, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Thank you to the Staff of Post Inn Village and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. Madge couldn't have been in better hands. Those who wish may donate in her memory to The Willow Foundation (supporting Post Inn Village), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at: www.glenoaks.ca