STEPHEN, Marjorie Clara (nee SHEPHARD) Passed away at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, on August 25, 2019 in her 95th year. Formerly of Milton, Durham, Mississauga, and Toronto. Predeceased by her loving husband, Norman Michael (1992), parents William (1960) and Clara (1992), sister Georgina McBride (1986), and brother Bill (2009). Marjorie graduated from St. Michael's Hospital School of Nursing (1947) and received a certificate in public health nursing from University of Toronto (1948). "Stevie" worked for St. Elizabeth Visiting Nurses in Toronto from 1947-1980. Marjorie treasured her many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews and she was very proud of them. She also enjoyed the many good friendships made over the years through seniors knitting and crafts groups. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marjorie's life and to share memories on Sunday, September 8th from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Please sign Marjorie's online Book of Condolence at turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019