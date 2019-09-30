Marjorie "Pat" CLARK

Obituary

CLARK, Marjorie "Pat" (nee PRIESTLEY) Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on September 28, 2019, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill. Beloved mother of David (Yolanda), Dane (Sharon) and Lisa (Tom). Proud grandmother of Danielle (Chris), Frank (Morgan), Dylan, Cian and great-grandmother of Landen. Pat will always be lovingly remembered by family and friends. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.), Scarborough, M1S 1T3, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, M1K 1R1.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019
