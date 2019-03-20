CORK, MARJORIE (MARDEE) 1924 - 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mardee Cork, in Montreal, on March 1, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her sister Isobel Margaret Cork, the Bunton and Baumann families, Marjorie Taylor and other dear friends who over the years were privileged to know and love her. Special thanks to Mardee's caregivers at the Place Kensington for their kindness and attention to her needs. There will be a memorial service at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, on Monday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation in memory of Mardee to an organization of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019