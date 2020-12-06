1/1
MARJORIE DOROTHY NIELSEN
NIELSEN, MARJORIE DOROTHY (nee HUNTER, GALEA) Marjorie was born in Toronto, on October 10, 1938 and passed away surrounded by her family, on December 3, 2020. She is reunited with her husband Viggo, her parents Orval Lloyd and Norma Edith Hunter. She will be missed by her children: David (Sylva), Daniel (Sandra) and Denise (Ron). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Colleen, Jennifer, Christopher, Gregory, Brock, Bobby, Shannon. She will be forever cherished by her great-grandchildren: Cory-Lynn, Jaxson, Cole, Jake and her great-great-granddaughter River. Marjorie will be forever remembered for her passions that kept her so busy such as: being president of the OAIA, her dedication to the Markham Veterans Association and the Markham Senior's Centre, being a lifetime Girl Guide and last of all her love of politics. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital, or to The Kidney Foundation. www.chapelridgefh.com


Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
