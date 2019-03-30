MARJORIE EILEEN MARTIN

MARTIN, MARJORIE EILEEN March 14, 1936 - March 24, 2019 Peacefully passed away at the age of 83. Predeceased by her beloved husband Maurice. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822. Funeral service Saturday, April 6th at Evangel Pentecostal Church, 1450 Rebecca Street, Oakville at 11 a.m. Online condolences at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019
