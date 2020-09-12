1/1
Marjorie Elizabeth TREDWELL
TREDWELL, Marjorie Elizabeth 1923 - 2020 Peacefully, on September 8, 2020, after a brief stay at the Brampton Civic Hospital, at the amazing age of 97 (and a half!), Marjorie passed away in her sleep. Predeceased by her husband Henry and daughter Pat (Dave), she will be missed by son Rick (Mary Anne), granddaughter Courtney (Justin), grandson Phil (Debbie), and great-granddaughters Vanessa and Bailey. The family would like to thank the staff at Greenway (Brampton) and the Palliative Care Unit at Brampton Civic Hospital. To respect Marjorie's wishes, there will be no service. Marjorie would appreciate any donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society in her memory. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
