TREDWELL, Marjorie Elizabeth 1923 - 2020 Peacefully, on September 8, 2020, after a brief stay at the Brampton Civic Hospital, at the amazing age of 97 (and a half!), Marjorie passed away in her sleep. Predeceased by her husband Henry and daughter Pat (Dave), she will be missed by son Rick (Mary Anne), granddaughter Courtney (Justin), grandson Phil (Debbie), and great-granddaughters Vanessa and Bailey. The family would like to thank the staff at Greenway (Brampton) and the Palliative Care Unit at Brampton Civic Hospital. To respect Marjorie's wishes, there will be no service. Marjorie would appreciate any donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
