THOM, MARJORIE ELLEN (nee SCOTT) Passed away peacefully, on May 28, 2020, in her 90th year in Scarborough, Ontario. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Wallace Thom (2014) and is survived by her four sons, Kevin (Louyse), Dale (Abby), Trent (Nicole) and Blair, as well as her grandchildren, Ian, Mitchell, Erica, Danielle, Jessica, Camile and Mathieu. Marjorie was born in Chatham, Ontario, where she had a happy childhood on her parents' farm. Marjorie became a nurse and made lifelong friends in her days of training, taking part in annual reunions with her classmates until recently. Marj is being remembered by her family for her spicy character and her bear hugs that would crack your back. Marj loved a party, especially gatherings with her children, grandchildren and her Scott relatives. No one liked euchre or country music more than Marj, plus a rye and coke, and maybe a few chocolates on the card table. She was always the last person to go to bed at those get-togethers because, she said, she didn't want to miss anything. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Scarborough Health Network (shnfoundation.ca) or a charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.