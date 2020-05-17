GORDANEER, MARJORIE FLORENCE (nee HAWES) Passed peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Harry (2012). Loving mother of James (Debra) and Bruce. Loving grandmother of Thomas (Ruth) and Timothy. Loving sister of Dorothy, Walter, Jane and Louellen. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and their spouses. Gratitude and appreciation is extended to the doctors, nurses and support staff in the Palliative Care Unit at Scarborough General Hospital for their warm and caring support. A private family interment service was held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, where Harry and Marjorie were finally reunited. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 17, 2020.