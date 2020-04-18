MARJORIE (MAGGIE) FRASER
FRASER, MARJORIE (MAGGIE) (nee McKENZIE) Peacefully, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her 90th year, from COVID-19. Maggie was a colourful, spirited and caring person. She will be profoundly missed by her daughter Kim (Michael), grandchildren Courtney, Joseph (Kayla), Daniel, great-granddaughter Rosalie, sister Lynn (John) and nieces Jacqueline and Gillian. Special thanks to staff at Wellesley Central Place, Kwabena and Dr. Lee. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memories can be shared at www.aftercare.org

