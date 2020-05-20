MARJORIE (EDNA) FRETZ
FRETZ, MARJORIE (EDNA) With profound sadness, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Lakeridge Health (Oshawa), Marjorie (nee Petty) passed peacefully at age 91. Marjorie (predeceased) by husband Orval, loving mother of Glen (Linda), Karen (Bob), and (predeceased) Susan (Larry). Loving grandmother to Stewart Hunt (Pauline), Rachael Thompson (Jeremy), Russell Cogar (Lauren), Ryan Cogar (Stephanie). Great-grandma is remembered with love by Noah, Nathan, Hayden, Sullivan, Kabe, Miles, Grace, Stephen and Claire. Marjorie and Orval operated a dairy farm in the Altona community. She was a 4-H Leader, President of the Altona Women's Institute and returned to school at age 40 to graduate with her nursing designation of RPN. She loved working at Parkview Long Term Care for many years. Marjorie was a loving and generous person; her priorities included family, church, community and many friends. All who met her appreciated her inspiring positive outlook on life. Marjorie will be missed by all her cherished family, friends, and the many others touched by her life. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.dixongarland.com. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
