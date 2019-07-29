HARRISON, MARJORIE (nee RIMMER) Of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at St. Joseph's Hospice, London, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 80. Sadly predeceased by her husband Edward Harrison, the love of her life. Loving mother of Wendy Crawford (James), Lesley Renshaw and Brett Renshaw (Bev); grandmother of Mark, Matt, Jordan, Sophia, Andrew and Sarah. Marjorie was born in Birkenhead, England on March 25, 1939. She travelled extensively throughout her life and lived in England, Eritrea, Jamaica, Germany, Wales and Canada. She was dearly loved by her children. She was a courageous woman who showed great strength and kindness. She started out working as a switchboard operator and progressed through careers managing a supermarket and as a purchaser for McDonnell Douglas. At the age of 50, she and her husband Edward purchased and ran a news agency in Colwyn Bay, North Wales. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Shawn Jackson Funeral Home, 31 Elgin Street, St. Thomas (519-631-0570). A celebration of life will be held in St. Thomas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the evening. Please contact the family for details. Marjorie's ashes will be scattered in the same place as her mother in Chester, England. If desired, donations to the St. Joseph's Hospice, London would be appreciated. Personal condolences to the family can be made at www.sjfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 29, 2019