HODGINS, Marjorie (Monro) Sheilagh, Brooke and Thomas are saddened to advise that their beautiful and amazing mother Marjorie Aileen Hodgins passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland where she lived for six years. Mom was in her 101st year and was predeceased by her husband Ernest B. "Irish" Hodgins and her daughter Maureen. She was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and adored them all. Mom lived most of her life in Thorold, Ontario and was part of the Monro family with nine siblings. She is survived by her sister Queen Victoria Hopkins. Mom lived a full life, worked in the banking and medical sectors and was an active volunteer. She was a devoted sister and friend and a caring neighbour. Mom laid a solid foundation for each of us, taught us important lessons and set a positive example. We are so appreciative and indebted. We love her and will always remember her. Mom has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held in Thorold at her church - St. Andrews Presbyterian - and the Haine Funeral Home & Chapel (time and date to be announced) on a day in the Spring when the sun is shining and her favorite butterflies are flying. Please remember and honour our Mom by calling in on a neighbour or someone who would appreciate a visit or some help - take them something baked or some dinner.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie (Monro) HODGINS.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019