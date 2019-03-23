Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie (Monro) HODGINS. View Sign

HODGINS, Marjorie (Monro) Sheilagh, Brooke and Thomas are saddened to advise that their beautiful and amazing mother Marjorie Aileen Hodgins passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland where she lived for six years. Mom was in her 101st year and was predeceased by her husband Ernest B. "Irish" Hodgins and her daughter Maureen. She was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and adored them all. Mom lived most of her life in Thorold, Ontario and was part of the Monro family with nine siblings. She is survived by her sister Queen Victoria Hopkins. Mom lived a full life, worked in the banking and medical sectors and was an active volunteer. She was a devoted sister and friend and a caring neighbour. Mom laid a solid foundation for each of us, taught us important lessons and set a positive example. We are so appreciative and indebted. We love her and will always remember her. Mom has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held in Thorold at her church - St. Andrews Presbyterian - and the Haine Funeral Home & Chapel (time and date to be announced) on a day in the Spring when the sun is shining and her favorite butterflies are flying. Please remember and honour our Mom by calling in on a neighbour or someone who would appreciate a visit or some help - take them something baked or some dinner.

HODGINS, Marjorie (Monro) Sheilagh, Brooke and Thomas are saddened to advise that their beautiful and amazing mother Marjorie Aileen Hodgins passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland where she lived for six years. Mom was in her 101st year and was predeceased by her husband Ernest B. "Irish" Hodgins and her daughter Maureen. She was blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and adored them all. Mom lived most of her life in Thorold, Ontario and was part of the Monro family with nine siblings. She is survived by her sister Queen Victoria Hopkins. Mom lived a full life, worked in the banking and medical sectors and was an active volunteer. She was a devoted sister and friend and a caring neighbour. Mom laid a solid foundation for each of us, taught us important lessons and set a positive example. We are so appreciative and indebted. We love her and will always remember her. Mom has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held in Thorold at her church - St. Andrews Presbyterian - and the Haine Funeral Home & Chapel (time and date to be announced) on a day in the Spring when the sun is shining and her favorite butterflies are flying. Please remember and honour our Mom by calling in on a neighbour or someone who would appreciate a visit or some help - take them something baked or some dinner. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close