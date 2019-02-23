HODGSON, Marjorie 1925 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital. Beloved wife of 50 years to Robert Dennis Hodgson. Predeceased by her brother William Pleasance. Marjorie will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephew, cousins and other extended family and friends. As per Marjorie's wishes, Cremation has taken place and no Service will be held. www.etouch.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie HODGSON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019