HAWN, Marjorie Jean (nee LILBURN) Passed away peacefully, on December 12, 2019, in her 104th year. Predeceased by her Husband Andrew Conrad Hawn. Loving Mother of Jim (Terry) and Cathy. Dear Grandma to Jonathan and Stephanie Etkin and Ken and Kaitlin Hawn. Great-Grandma to Ryan Etkin. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m., at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Royal York United Church. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020