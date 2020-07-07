TIMCO, MARJORIE JEAN "TERRY" It is with great sadness that we announce Marjorie's passing, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, of natural causes, with her daughter Debra by her side. Marjorie was the beloved wife of the late Norman Timco. Loving mother of Debra Zuliniak (Bill). Cherished grandmother of Taylor (Sandra), Jon (Karen) and Tracy. Great-grandmother of Rachel, Julia and Claire. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sons, Brian (Mary), Randy and Scott. Marjorie was very proud to say that she worked for many years as a nurse at Queensway General Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held at the Cavill-Turner Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., with visiting to begin at 1 p.m. Interment at Sanctuary Park, Toronto, on Saturday, July 11th, at 1 p.m., guests are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cavill-Turner Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, Ontario. Messages of condolence may be left at www.cavillfuneralhome.com