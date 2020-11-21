MARCHIORI, MARJORIE JOAN (nee REID) Of Oakville, Joanie, Mom, Grams, died peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on November 16, 2020 aged 87, following a short battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband Aldo and son Michael, loved dearly by her children Michele Vuckovic (Danny) and Joanne Knox (Barry) and her grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Alexandria, Tamara, and Dana. Joanie was born and raised in Toronto where she began her banking career in a teller's cage armed with a gun to foil holdups. While she never had to use the gun, she did use her financial and customer service skills in her future endeavours in Real Estate, at the Licence Bureau, and as President of her Condominium Board. Mom loved family celebrations and always hosted Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas - her favourite time of year. She enjoyed playing cards and mahjong, listening to jazz music, watching Blue Jays baseball, and reading the newspapers. Joan was a great listener and enjoyed connecting with people. She had such a willingness to help others in their time of need, caring for sick family, friends, and neighbours. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.



