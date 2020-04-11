Home

MARJORIE LESLIE

MARJORIE LESLIE Obituary
LESLIE, MARJORIE (nee BARRETT) It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Marjorie, peacefully, on March 26, 2020, at 99 years of age. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents Myrtle and Thomas, her devoted husband Lloyd, her siblings, Osborne, Evelyn, Claudia, George, Donald, Marion and Joseph. Dearest Mother of Pat (Norman), Bob (Terri), Debbie (Tim) and Laura. Beloved Nana of Andrew, Amanda (Andrew), Will (Kirstin), Paul (Liz), Jennifer and Sean. Proud Great-Nana of Noah and Welsey. Dear Sister of Thelma. Marjorie was a shining light in our lives and will be truly missed. Due to the current social restrictions, a private graveside funeral has been held. When conditions permit, we look forward to celebrating Marjorie's life with family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
