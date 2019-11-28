LEWIS, MARJORIE Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Marjorie died peacefully on November 26, 2019. Marge was the loving wife of Fred and is survived by her children Melanie (Greg), Colleen (Pete), Kerry (Murray) and John (Cathy). Marge will be missed greatly by her grandchildren Christopher, Patrick, Andrew, Geoffrey, Bryan, Hayley, Stephanie, Erin, Courtney and Dale and great-granddaughter Sophie. Marge had a great passion for her family and many friends and a lifelong passion for caring for and supporting others; she will have a special place in the hearts of all that she touched. The family will receive friends at the HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 1403 Bayview Avenue, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., on Friday, November 29, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. BONAVENTURE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1300 Leslie Street, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at noon. If desired, donations can be made to the . Condolences and memories may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019