LOGAN, MARJORIE It is with deep sadness, that on April 19, 2020, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at 93, after a long, courageous journey and battle with Alzheimer's. She is now re-united with her loving husband of 59 years, Gordon, who was her best friend and travel companion. Her generosity, kindness, love for life and relentless energy will never be forgotten and will live on in her three daughters, Carol Snider (Billie Turner), Donna Guertin (Marco) and Debra Joannou (Paul). Marjorie was an inspiration to us all, especially her eight adoring grandchildren and four great-granddaughters: Michele Reid (James, Hanna, and Jessie), Leigh Guertin-King (Graeme and Audrey), Ashley Joannou, Jeremy Snider (Erin), Alexander Snider (Catherine and Claire), Christine Joannou (Josh), Bryan Guertin (Alexandra) and Heather Joannou (Alston). She will also be greatly missed by her first great-grandson, due any day. Dear sister to her much-loved brothers, Kenneth (deceased), Carl (deceased) and Howard. Growing up in Brockville during the depression, Marjorie never forgot her roots and how her family shared what little they had with others. She believed in giving back to her community and she spent countless hours volunteering (Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Blood Services, Heart and Stroke and Girl Guides of Canada), while raising her three daughters and proudly working over 22 years for CIBC. Later, she used her financial resources to support organizations including: CARD, Heart and Stoke, Alzheimer's Society of York, Princess Margaret Hospital, Markham Stouffville Hospital, Ronald MacDonald House, IWK Hospital Halifax and Bethany Lodge, her home for the past 9 years. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Bethany Lodge for their kindness and compassion in caring for mom. A special thank you to her devoted companion Joyce, for the love and attention she gave mom for over 8 years. Online condolences can be made at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home's website. A celebration of our best memories of Marjorie will hopefully happen on her birthday, July 17th.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.