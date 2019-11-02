Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE LOUISE (MARNIE) FAIRLIE. View Sign Obituary

FAIRLIE, MARJORIE (MARNIE) LOUISE Passed away peacefully at Burloak Long Term Care on October 25, 2019, at the age of 94. She will be greatly missed by her children Ian, Cynthia and Catherine; her grandchildren, Ariane, Stuart, Matthew, Christopher, Owen, Lauren and Connor; and her great-granddaughter Darci Claire. Marnie was born in Toronto on August 19, 1925. At the age of 20, she married Thomas Wood Fairlie. They had 3 children together and Marnie was a wonderful and loving mother. Marnie completed her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto in the late 1970's and subsequently pursued her Master's Degree in Business, at McMaster University. She thoroughly enjoyed her career, at McMaster University, as a Programmer Analyst. Marnie was an avid sailor and took every opportunity to head out on her Nordica sailboat, single-handing it in all weather and taking on all comers at the evening races in Burlington Bay. She also loved, music, sewing and especially knitting. It was a source of great pride to be the owner of an Icelandic sweater hand-knitted by Marnie. A large part of her life was centered around her love of Fairwood Island, and she will long be remembered for her efforts to preserve this treasure for her children and future generations of Fairlies. She was a foundation rock in the lives of the extended Fairwood Clan including Fairlies, Fyshes, Saegerts and Chouekes, and she will be fondly remembered. Cremation has already taken place and, at Marnie's request, there will be no services. Condolences for the family may be sent through

