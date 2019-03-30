McFARLANE, Marjorie (28 year Executive Secretary Scarborough Board of Education) Passed away unexpectedly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald (1987). Loving mother of Robert (Liz), Richard and Randy (Evelyn). Cherished grandmother of Casey (Kara) and Ashley (Craig) and great-grandmother of Madison and Emerson. Cherished aunt to Doug, Dave and Jim Ketchall, Mike, Steve, Christine, Nancy and Cathy Bastable and Janice, Neil and Don Cole. Dear sister of Ernie Cole. Predeceased by her three siblings Joan Bastable, Charles Cole and Doris Ketchall. A Celebration of Life will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234) on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019