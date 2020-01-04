|
GRAHAM, MARJORIE NOREEN (nee McCALLUM) Passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 95, with her daughters by her side. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Judy Graham (David Hynes, deceased 2018) and Gail Evans (Greg). Dear grandma to Taylor and Adam Evans; Christian, Adam and Lucas Graham. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Grattan Donald Graham (1969), her son Donald Bruce Graham (2004), her parents, Harry and Alta McCallum, her sister Anna Thompson, and brothers Bob and Hubert McCallum. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Peter Graham and his wife Fran were very special to her. Marjorie was born and raised in Fenelon Falls, Ontario. She graduated as a registered nurse from Toronto General Hospital in 1945. She lived in Scarborough for 64 years before moving to Christie Gardens in Toronto in 2018. She was happy to be able to remain independent in an apartment there. If desired, donations may be made to Christie Gardens or the charity of your choice in her memory. A private interment has been arranged. To leave an online condolence, make a memorial donation, or share a memory, please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020