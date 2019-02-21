PARNELL, Marjorie (nee MADELEY) Passed away peacefully at 97 on February 17, 2019, in the attentive care of staff at Twin Oaks of Maryhill. Marjorie was a kind soul whose sweet and unassuming nature masked the strength and independence with which she navigated the world as a working woman, loving widow and devoted Mom, Nana, and Great-Nana. Predeceased by her husband Ray, daughter Susan, grandson Ryan and sister Doris, Marjorie is lovingly remembered by brother Fred, Leslie and Steve, Ken, Jill, Darryn and Janet, Angela and John, Trevor and Robyn, Julie and Sean, and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to the Salvation Army or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Donations and condolences may be made at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie PARNELL.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2019