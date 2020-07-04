MARJORIE PINGLE

PINGLE, MARJORIE (nee BREMNER) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2020 in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Bill Pingle and mother of John Pingle and the late Linda Pingle. Cherished grandmother of Brian Pingle and Dana Frias (Jim Frias) and great-grandmother of William Pingle and Logan Pingle. Loving sister of Barb Stricker (Lyle Stricker) and the late Cathy Syme. Marjorie will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.