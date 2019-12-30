EMMETT, MARJORIE ROSE (nee WILKEN) March 10, 1921 – December 26, 2019 Peacefully on December 26, 2019 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph (1988). Devoted mother to Diane Lucyk (John) and Carolyn Scheffer (Steve). Loving grandmother to Andrea Woodrow (Kevin), Damon Scheffer (Sue) and Grant Scheffer (Sandra). Doting great-grandmother to Gavin and Dylan Woodrow, Sierra, Logan, Jakob and Lukas Scheffer and Tyler Machado. Survived by brother-in-law Fred Whitehouse. Predeceased by sisters Marion (Bud) and Rosalie. Special thanks to the nurses and PSWs on Darling Avenue at Fieldstone Commons for their special love and attention to Mom. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue E., (at Midland) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Agincourt Community Services Association, Fieldstone Commons Care Community or charity of choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019