Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Valentine WATERS. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

WATERS, Marjorie Valentine February 14, 1922 - July 5, 2019 Our mom died peacefully at her home, in her 98th year, surrounded by her family. Marge is the beloved wife of the late Allan Waters (2005) who built the Canadian broadcasting company known as CHUM Limited. Our mom and dad met on a streetcar on their way to high school at Eastern Commerce in The Beaches. High school sweethearts, they married in 1942 and shared 63 years of marriage and laughter. Mom lived her life with the integrity and humbleness that she shared with dad and passed along the importance of these qualities to her family. Even at 97 years old, she never forgot a name or a story from a life well lived. She had extraordinary experiences - from travelling to Egypt with the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, to meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at an Ottawa Roughriders game. But she was most happy sharing summers at the cottage in Buckhorn with friends, family and neighbours. Her grandchildren will always remember "Nannie and Poppa" for pancake breakfasts at their cabin on the weekends - with a strict time window between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Then mom would take to the tennis courts where she was easily the best player in the family...well into her 80s. Along with her athleticism and sense of humour, she will also be remembered for her impeccable style. Mom was always dressed to her best even if she was just spending a day at home. And she had all the qualities of a great matriarch - wisdom, strength and compassion. Mom was the loving mother to Sherry (Sean) Bourne, Jim (Sheila) Waters and Ron (Leslie) Waters. Her love of life and laughter will be missed by her grandchildren, Michael Bourne (Tina), Darren Bourne (Luiza), Amy Bourne (Pete Richardson), Maxine Waters Crone (Andrew), Kyle Waters (Sarah), Lauren McLachlan (Mike) and Ellie Mae Waters (Jeremy Wood-Ross). Her legacy will also be carried on through the countless memories that will be shared with her great-grandchildren, Jasper, Henry, Hudson, Harper, Easton, Kaden and Beatrix. She was loved deeply by so many and will be sadly missed, but never forgotten. A special thanks to Mavi Maceda, who for more than 20 years has been an incredibly important, valued and loved member of the family. And to the other caregivers, Kit, Lourdes, Mimi, Nita, Nancy, Shirley and Diosy who allowed mom to be comfortable in her own home. And to Mike Maher Bsharat, affectionately known to us as "Mike the Driver," who for more than 30 years has been a devoted driver and friend. We would also like to thank Dr. Knowles for the special care and support she has provided over the years. Our family is so grateful to all of you. A private funeral is planned. Family will welcome friends to celebrate Marge's life on July 16th from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital. - Sherry Bourne, Jim Waters and Ron Waters



WATERS, Marjorie Valentine February 14, 1922 - July 5, 2019 Our mom died peacefully at her home, in her 98th year, surrounded by her family. Marge is the beloved wife of the late Allan Waters (2005) who built the Canadian broadcasting company known as CHUM Limited. Our mom and dad met on a streetcar on their way to high school at Eastern Commerce in The Beaches. High school sweethearts, they married in 1942 and shared 63 years of marriage and laughter. Mom lived her life with the integrity and humbleness that she shared with dad and passed along the importance of these qualities to her family. Even at 97 years old, she never forgot a name or a story from a life well lived. She had extraordinary experiences - from travelling to Egypt with the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, to meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at an Ottawa Roughriders game. But she was most happy sharing summers at the cottage in Buckhorn with friends, family and neighbours. Her grandchildren will always remember "Nannie and Poppa" for pancake breakfasts at their cabin on the weekends - with a strict time window between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Then mom would take to the tennis courts where she was easily the best player in the family...well into her 80s. Along with her athleticism and sense of humour, she will also be remembered for her impeccable style. Mom was always dressed to her best even if she was just spending a day at home. And she had all the qualities of a great matriarch - wisdom, strength and compassion. Mom was the loving mother to Sherry (Sean) Bourne, Jim (Sheila) Waters and Ron (Leslie) Waters. Her love of life and laughter will be missed by her grandchildren, Michael Bourne (Tina), Darren Bourne (Luiza), Amy Bourne (Pete Richardson), Maxine Waters Crone (Andrew), Kyle Waters (Sarah), Lauren McLachlan (Mike) and Ellie Mae Waters (Jeremy Wood-Ross). Her legacy will also be carried on through the countless memories that will be shared with her great-grandchildren, Jasper, Henry, Hudson, Harper, Easton, Kaden and Beatrix. She was loved deeply by so many and will be sadly missed, but never forgotten. A special thanks to Mavi Maceda, who for more than 20 years has been an incredibly important, valued and loved member of the family. And to the other caregivers, Kit, Lourdes, Mimi, Nita, Nancy, Shirley and Diosy who allowed mom to be comfortable in her own home. And to Mike Maher Bsharat, affectionately known to us as "Mike the Driver," who for more than 30 years has been a devoted driver and friend. We would also like to thank Dr. Knowles for the special care and support she has provided over the years. Our family is so grateful to all of you. A private funeral is planned. Family will welcome friends to celebrate Marge's life on July 16th from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital. - Sherry Bourne, Jim Waters and Ron Waters Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close