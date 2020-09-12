Marjorie WEESE

WEESE, Marjorie (nee SEGRIFF) With sadness but also with thankfulness for a life well-lived, our family announces the passing of Marjorie Christina Weese on September 8, 2020, in her 97th year. Loving wife and best friend of the late William Weese. Dear sister to Eileen Stuart, Dorothy Forbes and predeceased by her other 9 siblings. Dear mother of Ken (Peggy), Don (Katherina) and Doug (Anna). Best friend to Irene and Frank Rozon. Loving grandmother of Jason, Jenny, Jeff, Devon, Robert-Paul, Justin and Lukas. Great-grandmother of Megan, Tia, Daelen, Athyna, Bowen, Jameson, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Cummer Lodge Long-Term Care Home, or your favourite charity. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com