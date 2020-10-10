MATSUO, MARJORIE YORKO May 25, 1927 - October 3, 2020 Marjorie passed peacefully at Union Villa with her children by her side. Predeceased by her parents Kanichi and Shigeko Matsubayashi, much beloved husband David Ikuo and her sister Nobuko Okada (Harry). Loving Grandma to Graeme and Megan. Survived by her brother Mickey and her children Lorraine (Glenn) and Jeffrey (Katherine). Marjorie was born and raised in Vancouver, BC until the war when her and her family and other Japanese Canadians were interned at Bay Farm Community in Slocan from 1942 to 1944. After the war, the family moved east to Guelph where the parents worked at the Homewood Sanitarium. Both a love of nursing and caring nature led her to enroll at St. Joseph's Hospital Training School for Nurses. She graduated top of her class winning the coveted Valeriote award for the highest standing in theory. In 1949, the family later moved to Toronto where Marjorie met her future husband Ike at Trinity Bellwoods Tennis Club. They were married on October 17, 1953. Both played tennis well into their 60s and also developed a love of golf which they actively played several times a week. She was also fond of baking, knitting, singing, musicals and inspired in all of us a love of travel. We would like to thank the staff at the Union Villa Long Term Care facility for their exceptional care. Special mention to Kandi, Janet, Olga, Emily, Pam, Mei, Merlita and Sophia. If desired, donations can be made to the Unionville Home Society at https://www.uhs.on.ca/foundation/. Due to the pandemic, a small family service that will be livestreamed is planned at the Highland Funeral Home - Markham Chapel.



