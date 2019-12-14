PATTERSON, MARJORY (nee LEWIS) April 17, 1937 - October 10, 2019 After a brief, but very courageous battle with cancer, it is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Marjory on October 10th. Predeceased by her beloved husband Murray nearly 35 years ago. Cherished mother of Richard and Leanne (Eric Foster). She will be greatly missed by her only grandchild Darryl. Marjory was the third of seven children born to Richard and Marjory Lewis. She is survived by three siblings. Her career was spent teaching with the North York Board of Education where she had a hand in developing thousands of young minds over the years, having a reputation of being quite strict, but also very fair. Cremation and a small private service (as per her wishes) have taken place. Donations in our mother's memory may be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

