LEWIS, MARK ALEXANDER WRIGHT February 1, 1965 – April 21, 2020 With heartbreaking sadness the Lewis and Brooks families announce the untimely death of their cherished Mark, as the result of a heart attack. He is mourned by his wife and best friend Brenda Brooks, his parents, Gord Lewis and Gwen Heinke (Hubert), his sisters, Sue-Ann (Patrick Corrigan) and Andrea (Sean Calarco), his brother Randy (Melissa Holden) and Brenda's family, mother Linda (the late D'Arcy Brooks), sisters, Jennifer (the late Craig Hill) and Allison, and brother David. He was a great friend and mentor to his nieces and nephew, Kaitlyn and Connor Hill, Emma and Alexandra Brooks, and Mathilde and Chloe Lewis. Mark grew up in North Toronto. His lifelong passion for skating and his prowess on the rink started at the Granite Club, led him to captain the Crescent School Hockey Team and he continued playing rec hockey twice a week, year round. He was an avid fly fisherman and cherished his trips to the Catskills to fish on the rivers with Randy, as well as taking the canoe or kayak out on Lake Muskoka and Christie Lake for a peaceful paddle while at either of our family cottages. His love of golf led him to help his dad run a golf facility before turning his hand to the fire protection industry. He started his own business, Toronto Fire Protection Inc., in the fall of 2014, and took great pride in helping his clients. Mark grew up skiing with his family, and in 2008, joined the Track 3 Ski Association teaching children with disabilities to ski. He loved to share his passion for skiing and he had an easy way of engaging with everyone, students and volunteers alike, at the Craigleith Saturday program. He was a course conductor and more importantly the best co-program director the organization could have. In 2018, he also began teaching at Blue Mountain to help support the broadening of their adaptive ski program. Mark was a caring, warm and gentle man who will be missed by the many family and friends whose lives he touched. A service will be held at a later date, when we are able to gather together. We wish a special thank you to the ICU and Palliative Care staff at Brampton Civic Hospital, who cared for Mark in his final days with much compassion and empathy. Donations in his memory can be made in Mark's name to Track 3 through the Canada Helps website: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/ontario-track-3-ski-association-for-the-disabled/#donate-now-pane. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on May 1, 2020.